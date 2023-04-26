Because it's never too early (or too late) for a martini.

Happy hours in NYC are a much-welcome salve to a busy workweek, but their contents are usually hit or miss, relegated to sad house wine or sadder well drinks. But The Smith is here to change that.

The brasserie chainlet, which boasts four locations across New York City (East Village, Lincoln Square, Midtown and NoMad), is rolling out a brand-new Martini Hour. On weekdays from 3pm to 6pm or all week long from 10pm until close, the restaurant will pour out $12 martinis, from a classic brine-splashed option to a party-starting espresso martini.

The martini menu includes:

The Dirty: Vodka / dry vermouth / olive brine / olive bitters / olive oil

Basil Lemon Drop: American gin / pisco / basil / vermouth blanc / honey / lemon / lavender bitters

Midtown Manhattan: No. 3 bourbon / rye / vermouth rojo /amaro / sherry / bitters

Lychee Gimlet: Japanese gin / shochu / lychee / sake vermouth / salted yuzu

Espresso Martini: Vodka / coffee liqueur / vanilla / cold brew

We all know how dangerous one too many martinis can be if you haven't prepared properly, which is why The Smith has also included several snacks in its martini happy hour, including shishito peppers sprinkled with sea salt ($7), black-truffle arancini filled with mushroom risotto and mozzarella and served alongside a truffle aioli ($9), and an old-school shrimp cocktail for $12. Because what's more New York than a shrimp cocktail and an ice-cold martini after a long day at the office, no?

Along with those booze-sopping bites, the restaurant's regular food menu will see some new additions just in time for the happy hour roll-out. New menu items include burrata with smashed peas, pea-shoot pesto, crispy prosciutto and garlic bread; sticky ribs with green papaya salad, snap peas, cashews and a chili-lime vinaigrette, and a flounder Milanese with burst tomatoes, marinated zucchini, shaved fennel and mint.

Take a peek at some of The Smith's yummy-looking happy-hour offerings below:



The Smith Martini Happy Hour at The Smith