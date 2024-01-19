The sun will finally start setting later beginning Monday

We haven't quite experienced a full-fledged NYC winter just yet this year (although this week's two separate snow storms certainly helped in that department), but, alas, the days are already getting longer.

In fact, on Monday, New Yorkers will get to enjoy the first 5pm sunset of the year.

Starting Tuesday, darkness will descend upon us a bit later, effectively prolonging our days and reminding us that, after the snow and the cold, flowers bloom again and, soon enough, we'll be complaining about the scorching heat that defines summers in NYC.

Although we'll get a bit more sunlight every day, the weather is still expected to remain frigid so, all in all, consider the change in sun pattern a mere suggestion of what's to come and continue enjoying the best things to do in New York in the winter in slightly less dark days.

Speaking of celestial-adjacent updates: a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse, when the Moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth while completely blocking the face of the former, will take place on April 8.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul's office, NYC isn't exactly on the path of totality but we will see about 89% coverage. That means you'll want to get your eclipse glasses ready and make plans for the day. Last time there was an eclipse, people gathered at Bryant Park, so we expect that will happen once again.

If you want to experience the eclipse to its fullest, you'll have to head outside of the city. Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse are prime viewing locations, as they'll be in the path of totality and they're planning lots of fun events.

Just in case you were wondering, the next time you'll see a total solar eclipse in New York will be in the year 2079.

That is all to say, set a calendar reminder for this April!