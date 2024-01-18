NYC is getting another snowstorm this weekend

The snow that blanketed the city earlier this week hasn't melted yet (no surprise there: it is absolutely frigid outside) but New Yorkers should brace themselves for another round of precipitation this weekend.

According to forecasters, a storm similar to the one that hit us on Tuesday is making its way to New York City and the tri-state area, probably bringing about 1 to 3 inches of powder across the region this Friday.

"The snow will arrive across the region between 5am and 8pm," reports ABC 7. "The steadiest snow will fall between 10am and 4pm before tapering off in the evening hours."

According to the outlet, Staten Island, Brooklyn and southern Queens "have the best shot at higher accumulations," while NYC residents should expect 3 inches of snow or more.

As always, weather-related updates are in constant flux so make sure to keep monitoring the situation.

If the reaction to this week's previous snow storm is of any indication, though, we expect New Yorkers to be excited about the possibility of more of the same—and we can't blame them: the blizzard put an end to a history-making 701-day-snow snowless streak.

As usual, keep our guide to how to make the best of a snow day in NYC handy while also scrolling through the best fireplace bars in NYC.

Fingers crossed!