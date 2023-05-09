Happy days are here again! Gone are the cold, long, dark days and nights of winter (and last weekend's torrential rainstorm), and in their place, long, sunny and bright days. That is, tonight brings the latest sunset of 2023 so far, and the sun will continue to set later and later until summer's end.

Late sunsets are one of the best perks of the warmer months in New York City, and they’re finally here. On Tuesday, May 9, the sun will set at 8pm, and will continually set later and later until August 11, when we’ll return to 8pm sunsets. And even then, you have over a month until the sunset returns to 7pm on September 18.

Prepare for even later outdoor dinners, park nights, brighter happy hours, long after-work walks, top-deck ferry commutes, rooftop evenings and so, so much more. Those who want to score great pics during the so-called golden hour also have a better window now, with the 15-30 minutes after the sunset known to photographers as some of the most flattering natural light. Bring on the post-8pm content!

And if you're a bit of a celestial nerd (or just like to snap really good #nofilter iPhone pics), add Manhattanhenge to your calendar, when the sun sets between the city's grid starting on Monday, May 29 and running through July.

Congratulations, New Yorkers, you made it to our first 8pm sunset! Now celebrate accordingly.