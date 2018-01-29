The three places you must visit in Bushwick right now

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out on or near Knickerbocker Avenue.

Knickerbocker Avenue, Bushwick

Bushwick isn’t completely riddled with chains (for now), so popular streets like Knickerbocker Avenue are flourishing with kick-ass independent businesses. You can take a graffiti walking tour in the nabe (timeout.com/graffititour), and while you do that, discover spots like a serene café with earth-toned decor and a resident pianist, a cheap Ethiopian-food joint where you can sample a medley of food from other countries, and then sift for vintage wares at a nearby thrift shop.

Eat here:

Bunna Cafe

Gorge on tastes from Ethiopia at this cash-only eatery. The $12 meal includes five dishes such as Misir Wot (spicy lentils) with flatbread. 1084 Flushing Ave (347-295-2227, bunnaethiopia.net)

Drink here:

Kávé Espresso Bar

Finish Dry January on a powerful note with a strong cup of espresso. This charming café, filled with leafy plants, also serves OddFellows ice cream. 119 Knickerbocker Ave (718-360-8685, kavebrooklyn.com)

Shop here:

Urban Jungle

Spend either $100 on a pair of vintage Levi’s or $15 on other, pre-loved items? No question about it: You’ll go home with cheap threads from this thrift chain. 118 Knickerbocker Ave (718-381-8510, l-train-vintage-shop.myshopify.com)