The three places you must visit in Chinatown

Doyers Street, Chinatown

We’re lucky to live in a city brimming with culture and diversity, especially in bustling neighborhoods like Chinatown. The downtown nabe offers the same pork buns, bubble tea and ceramics from the East, but without a pricey plane ticket. Wander down a lesser-known street for dirt-cheap fried dumplings before hopping into a dimly lit, chemistry-themed bar serving cocktails made with fresh ingredients. Before you leave, hit a historic gift shop for hand-painted pots and kitschy baby bok choy pins.

Drink Here

Apothéke

Geek out at this scientific speakeasy where the chemists (bartenders sporting white lab coats) concoct and prescribe multipurpose elixirs like the Tainted Love, a sweet stress reliever made of beet juice and gin. 9 Doyers St (212-406-0400, apothekenyc.com)

Photograph: Courtesy Apothéke

Eat Here

Nom Wah Tea Parlor

The budget-friendly dim sum spot has served delicious bite-size Chinese grub since 1920­. Fill up on roast pork buns, shrimp rice rolls and pan-fried noodles. 13 Doyers St (212-962-6047, nomwah.com)

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Shop Here

Wing on Wo & Co.

Sift for Chinese treasures such as vibrant pottery and tchotchkes at this century-old business that is all about protecting the nabe’s creative culture. 26 Mott St (212-962-3577, wingonwoand.co)