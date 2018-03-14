The three spots you must visit in Carroll Gardens right now

With so many streets in New York chock-full of wonderful restaurants, bars and historic attractions, we’re making it easier for you to navigate them all by highlighting the best bits on every block. Here are the top three spots you must check out in Carroll Gardens right now.

Smith Street, Carroll Gardens/Cobble Hill

For what is considered “Old Brooklyn” territory, Carroll Gardens/Cobble Hill manages to feel quite new, with its ever-growing roster of restaurants, shops and eateries that pop up on foot-traffic–heavy roads like Smith Street. A few corporate outposts (we’re looking at you, Starbucks) don’t diminish the laid-back nabe’s mom-and-pop charm, as represented by a vibrantly decorated dual-cuisine eatery, a dimly lit, sensual cocktail bar run by Europeans and one of the cutest bookstores in the city.

Eat here:

Jolie Cantina

This twofold eatery serves French and Mexican cuisine, so you never have to choose between queso fondito or Pecan Molten Brie—just order both! 241 Smith St (718-488-0777, joliecantina.com)

Drink here:

Barely Disfigured

Order “An Ode to Viceroy” (a citrusy Scotch cocktail) from the French-speaking bartenders at this drinkery with a dark and seductive atmosphere. 257 Smith St (718-858-5646, barelydisfigured.com)

Shop here:

Books Are Magic

Wander the stacks at this atmospheric literary shop hawking a well-curated mix of new and recommended titles. The space also hosts literary readings. 225 Smith St (718-246-2665, booksaremagic.net)

