Timeout

Moulin Rouge!
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew MurphyMoulin Rouge! The Musical

The Tony Awards are officially coming back this June

The live ceremony will take over Radio City Music Hall on June 12.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
The 75th annual Tony Awards will officially return to its traditional summer schedule and take over its home at Radio City Music Hall on June 12. This year's show will also be the very first one in its history to be available live nationwide simultaneously.

Things have rightfully been rocky for the awards show since March 2020, when the pandemic forced Broadway stages to go dark. As a result, the event's schedule changed, culminating in a delayed broadcast in September of 2021 at the Winter Garden Theatre focusing on a shortened 2019-2020 season.

This year's eligibility window is a particularly long one, accounting for the shutdown period. Productions that opened between February 20, 2020 and April 28, 2022 will be eligible for nomination and, given that 16 shows are still to open before that period ends, predictions about potential winners are still a long way to come. 

Just like the broadcast in September, this year's presentation—the 75th installment of the franchise—will be split between Paramount + and CBS. Specifically, at 7pm, Paramount+ will stream exclusive content for an hour. At 8pm, the show (and the actual giving out of awards) will continue on CBS and on demand on Paramount+.

While we anxiously await for this semi return to normality—at least for the Tonys—why not brush up on your local theater expertise? Here are the best spring shows to see on Broadway in 2022 and the complete list of current Broadway shows in NYC. What will you watch next?

