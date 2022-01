What it is: Musical-theater auteur Michael R. Jackson turns himself inside out in his metamusical about queer black identity, which won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award.

Why to go: Most of the terrific original Off Broadway cast is expected to return, with a new actor—probably Jaquel Spivey, who has been playing it in Washington—in the incredibly demanding central role. Painfully funny and explosively honest, this show leaves you gasping.

[Note: Official dates for this production have not yet been announced.]