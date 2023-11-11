The Bank of American Winter Village at Bryant Park was just ranked as the best Christmas market in the world, but in the U.S., it seems that Union Square Holiday Market is tops.

According to a new study by Yelp, the Union Square Holiday Market is the best in America.

It beat out markets like Christkindlmarket Chicago, the Downtown Holiday Market in Washington, D.C., the Carmel Christkindlmarkt in Indiana and the Cambria Christmas Market in California.

How did it get such an honorific?

Photograph: Laura Fontaine

Yelp said it looked at businesses in the arts and entertainment and shopping categories on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “holiday market,” and “Christmas market,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “holiday market, ” and “Christmas market.”

All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of November 2023 and had a passing health score.

Chelsea Market also made the Yelp list at no. 16.

When we consider the Union Square Holiday Market, we agree it is one of the best. It typically draws 2 million visitors each year with its more than 100 vendors hawking good food, beautiful crafts and gifts that make it the best one-stop-shop for the holidays.

Perhaps Lisa H. on Yelp describes it best.

“Founded in 1980, the Union Square Holiday Market is a definite must for me in December. I killed it with the gifts I got there earlier this month, heck yes. With many local small businesses offering amazing stuff, you cannot leave without purchasing something for someone, yourself, or your stomach. There are nearly 200 vendors with wares from clothes, ornaments, bath and body works, art, condiments, jewelry, and way more!

As others have noted, the main drawback is the tightness of the market. It does get crowded and rest assured, you will be bumped, brushed, and such. There’s plenty of space in the park, not sure why the booths have to be laid out so close together. And it’d be nice if the market were open later than 8 PM but oh well. The food and beverage booths always draw the throngs but I haven’t tried any of them. Convenient location. Ends Christmas Eve. Bring cash!”

In any case, the ranking is not surprising. Last year the market was named no. 13 on another “best of” list.

So, which holiday market is the best in your opinion: Bryant Park or Union Square?