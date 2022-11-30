This NYC holiday market was rated one of the best in the world

We didn't need an official study to tell us this but it's still nice to feel appreciated: New York City's own Union Square Holiday Market is considered one of the very best Christmas markets in the world.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel came up with the ranking by analyzing a number of factors, including attendance numbers, popularity on social media, vendor variety, food and entertainment options, previous awards and more.

With supposed annual attendance numbers reaching 2,000,000, the Union Square Holiday Market landed on the number 13 spot on the list. This year, visitors will get to browse through offerings by 185 different vendors, including top-notch food delicacies (raclette sandwiches! Mulled wine!), beautiful crafts that make for ideal gifts, jewelry options and much more. You can basically consider the destination your one-stop shop for all sorts of holiday stocking stuffers.

Here, find our own list of best holiday and Christmas markets open in NYC this year and, below, the top 20 world-wide ranking by the travel site:

1. Winter Wonders in Brussels, Belgium

2. Gendarmenmarkt in Berlin, Germany

3. Christkindlmarket Chicago in Chicago, USA

4. Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market in Birmingham, UK

5. Christmas Village Belvedere Palace in Vienna, Austria

6. Striezelmarket in Dresden, Germany

7. Krakow Christmas Market in Krakow, Poland

8. Galway Continental Christmas Market in Galway, Ireland

9. Zagreb Advent in Zagreb, Croatia

10. Sibiu Christmas Market in Sibiu, Romania

11. Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas Wonderland in Singapore

12. Riga Christmas Market in Riga, Latvia

13. Union Square Holiday Market in New York, USA

14. Tuomaan Market in Helsinki, Finland

15. Koziar’s Christmas Village in Bernville, USA

16. Weihnachtsmarkt Am Kölner Dom in Cologne, Germany

17. Tivoli Gardens Christmas Market in Copenhagen, Denmark

18. Tallinn Christmas Market in Tallinn, Estonia

19. The Great Dickens Christmas Fair in San Francisco, USA

20. Ingólfstorg Square Christmas Market in Reykjavik, Iceland