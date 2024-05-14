The world's biggest booze-free party is coming to New York City

On Wednesday, May 15, The Great Curious Cocktail Party will go live with 100 parties in 100 cities all over the country—a bump-up from last year's 50-parties-in-50-cities campaign—with friends gathering for "intimate hangs, larger groups, wild ragers, cozy indoor and springy outdoor parties," as long as they're booze-free. And in New York City, one such sober shindig will take place at Club Curious, Curious Elixirs’ sober speakeasy and cultural salon located inside a 1901 Victorian brownstone in Williamsburg. The NYC event will be hosted alongside Absence of Proof, a no-alcohol pop-up bar experience that hosts booze-free gatherings and activations throughout the city.

From 7 to 10pm, teetotal revelers can enjoy music by party legends Matinée Social Club and a scintillating performance by Pearls Daily, NYC's Queen of Burlesque, as well as delicious grub from Smorgasburg Williamsburg vendor Gotcha Focaccia. “This will be the magical epicenter of the largest sober-curious shindig in history, so don't miss it," proclaims organizers—guests can reserve their spot by RSVPing over at Eventbrite. And in true speakeasy style, ticket buyers will only receive the exact location of Club Curious after purchase.

One hundred percent of proceeds from The Great Curious Cocktail Party will support Cooks Who Care, a food and beverage mental health advocacy group that supports mental health care for hospitality workers, and Ben's Friends, an organization that helps industry folks who've gotten sober.