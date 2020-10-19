New YorkChange city
Pizza Bungalow
Photograph: Zucker’s Bagels

There’s now a pizza speakeasy inside one of NYC’s best bagel shops

Pizza Bungalow's signature pie combines two of New York most iconic ingredients.

By
Bao Ong
Two New York masterpieces—pizzas and bagels—are the focus of the newly-opened Pizza Bungalow, but the best part is that you won’t have to choose one or the other.

The Flatiron location of Zucker’s Bagels, which has five shops in New York, is where bagels are made fresh during the daytime. Then a team of pizzaiolos take over as they make the dough from scratch, prepare sauces and bake pies—in the same ovens used for the bagels—that are delivered between 4-10 p.m. between 14th and 42nd Streets within Manhattan.

There are seven pies on the menu (along with salads and desserts), but the signature pizza is The Bungalow, which includes toppings of pepperoni, tomato sauce and mozzarella and a crust that’s sprinkled with Zucker’s spicy Chipotle Toasted Everything Seeds. It’s like biting into a New York slice but with the finishing taste of your favorite weekend bagel.

Matt Pomerantz and Dan Pace, who own Zucker’s, worked with their operations director, Rich DiBari, who’s a trained chef, to bring the pizza speakeasy to life. The trio consider themselves lifelong pizza experts.

Pizza Bungalow is located at 40 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010

