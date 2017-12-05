There’s still time to register to run up the Empire State Building

Forget the NYC Marathon—this is the race of the year. The Empire Building Run-Up is exactly what it sounds like: A 1,050-foot, 86-story race up Manhattan’s most iconic skyscraper.

The 41st iteration of the event at the Empire State Building takes place on February 7, 2018, and there’s still time to register! A lottery chooses the participants, and if you're a selected tribute, you can pay a $125 entry fee to enter the race. You can submit your registration application here. It remains open until Sunday, December 10, and winners will be notified later that week.

If you’re selected, you can sprint up the 1,576 stairs and try to beat the current record time, which is nine minutes and 33 seconds. All you people who take the elevator up two stories should be ashamed of yourselves.

