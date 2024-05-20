New York
Tomahawk rib for two at American Cut
Photograph: Erica GannettTomahawk rib for two at American Cut

These 8 NYC steakhouses were just voted best in the world

Time to make a reservation.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Once again, we've got proof that New York is home to some of the best restaurants in the world.

The 2024 list of the World's Best Steak Restaurants was just released and our very own town appears on the top 101 ranking eight times in total, including within the top five portion of the survey. 

Cote, the Korean BBQ destination that opened at 16 West 22nd Street in the Flatiron District back in 2017, lands at the number four spot of the list. Among the plenty delicious menu sections on site is the "butcher's feast," an assortment of delicacies that, according to the study, "showcase both quality and culinary craft." Grilled right at your table, the selections are served with traditional Korean side dishes (they're called "banchan") and a number of different sauces.  

The number 22 restaurant on the ranking is Beefbar, an impressive entry given that the Monte-Carlo meat haven founded by Riccardo Giraudi opened in the former Nobu space at 105 Hudson Street near Tribeca just last month. 

One of only seven restaurants in New York to be part of the Kobe Beef Association, the eatery focuses on prime beef, including traditional cuts of Wagyu and Black Angus.

Cote
Photograph: Cayla ZahoranCote

The sophisticated American Cut, at 363 Greenwich Street right around the corner from Beefbar, is the 34th entry on the list, certainly the go-to destination if looking for top-notch service alongside exceptional food. Bonus points: the apps served here, not necessarily all meat-based, are just as great as the rest of the offerings.

The iconic Keens at 72 West 36th Street by Herald Square lands at number 40. The steakhouse is clearly a must-visit: not only has it been open since 1885 but it has been serving the same signature dish since then. The mutton chop is a 36-ounce saddle of lamb skirted with fat that's nearly two inches tall and will haunt long after you've left the premise.

Gallaghers Steakhouse at 228 West 52nd Street in midtown Manhattan is yet another New York restaurant to make the global list, this one at spot number 61. A popular pre-theater destination given its location, the legendary steakhouse is also famous for the glass meat locker that guests can gaze at as soon as they walk in. It's basically dry-aged beef heaven in there.

The worldwide ranking also includes Time Warner Center's Porter House (10 Columbus Circle, 4th floor) at spot number 61 and Peter Luger (178 Broadway in Brooklyn), perhaps the most recognized name in the local steakhouse scene, at number 84.

French restaurant and celebrity go-to spot Minetta Tavern (113 MacDougal Street) rounds out the New York mentions at number 85. 

Just in case you were wondering, as you should, who topped the entire ranking: it's Parilla Don Julio in Buenos Aires. Serving exceptional Argentinian cuisine, the destination has also gained recognition for its impressive wine offerings.

You can browse through the entire survey, and perhaps use it as an inspiration when booking your next trip, right here.

