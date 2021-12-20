These adorable heated igloos are now open atop the A.R.T. NoMad

The trend of heated domes taking over our city this winter continues at the A.R.T. NoMad (which stands for Arlo Roof Top, just in case you didn't know).

Photograph: Courtesy of ART NoMad

Although they will start taking reservations later this week, the rooftop igloos will officially be up and running New Year's Eve and will continue to operate through the winter at the stylish midtown hotel on East 31st street.

Reservations can be made right here for Thursdays through Saturdays at 5pm through 1am and each cupola will host up to 10 guests at once.

In terms of food, expect your taste buds to be titillated with items from Lamalo, the excellent Mediterranean restaurant downstairs. Known for its group dining offerings, the eatery will serve you delicious cheese boards, dips, crudite platters and a Middle Eastern pupu platter filled with chicken and beef kofta sliders, falafels and mushroom skewers (you'll have to place your order for this menu item at least 72 hours in advance ).

There are a bunch of fun cocktails to order as well: from the Hot Stuff (Patron silver, Aleppo pepper Cordial, mango and lime) to the All Night Long (tequila, celery, poblano and lime) and the Stairway to Heaven (Angel's Envy rye, cynar, white grape, orange, basil), among others.

At this point, New Yorkers have got a plethora of heated domes to choose from when trying to coordinate a night out. From the infamous ones at 230 Fifth rooftop to the cozy cupolas that look out on the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and these fabulous warm greenhouses overlooking the East River, the trend is clearly here to stay. We're not complaining, of course.