One of the things we love most about New York nightlife is that it embraces everyone.

Whether you're a self-proclaimed bro who loves sports bars, a fashion girlie who prefers to sip martinis at bougie hotels or a techno head who gravitates towards Berghain-inspired basements, there's a "going-out community" somewhere in the city waiting for you to join.

The challenge with nightlife is, of course, that the city is always evolving: venues shut down, parties die and legendary promoters retire. In order to know about the best parties, you really do have to be in conversation with the people who are going out in the city right now, especially because the places that are considered cool at any given moment are constantly shifting.

To celebrate the diversity and vitality of our city's nightlife, we recently asked Time Out readers to tell us about their favorite going out neighborhoods. There were the obvious contenders—the Lower East Side, Williamsburg and Bushwick were mentioned the most—but there were also other less expected nominations that absolutely hold their own weight and deserve the attention, including Harlem and Long Island City.

Here are the areas Time Out readers like to go out in, along with some of our own recommendations for where to hang out in those neighborhoods.

Lower East Side

Against all odds and raising prices, the Lower East Side has held out as one of the city's best neighborhoods for nightlife. We recommend starting out your night with dinner at Flower Shop before heading down to its basement, where the party usually happens. If you're looking for a fancier dinner before drinks, the newly renovated CASINO offers great food and is located right next to the legendary 169 Bar, where you can get trashy and easily make friends. If you're looking to dance, head over to The Delancey, Mehanata or, if you're feeling brave, Pianos.

Williamsburg

You won't find the most subversive nightlife here, but there are still some great options. The most notable recent opening in the neighborhood is Gabriela, a two-story bar opened by nightlife legend Eli Escobar and friends. For a fancy rooftop moment with breathtaking views of Manhattan, head over to Westlight atop the William Vale Hotel. For an authentic Williamsburg experience that will give you a glimpse of what the area was like pre-hyper gentrification, head over to Caribbean Social Club, where you can get cheap drinks and listen to Spanish music all night.

Bushwick/East Williamsburg

This is a no-brainer, especially for those who love a good rave. But beyond the obvious venues like Elsewhere, Bossa Nova Civic Club and House of Yes, there are many destinations that have breathed new life into the area. Among them is Red Pavilion, a bar and clubspace that opened in 2023 and is inspired by Wong Kar-wai films. They have Chinese herbal medicine-inspired cocktails, Chinese jazz, as well as the occasional all-Asian drag shows. There's also the recently remodeled old airplane hangar that turned into SILO, a 500-capacity space that holds reggaeton parties. Paragon, which opened right after the pandemic, now hosts world-class DJs. Trans-Pecos is having a techno revolution and Market Hotel is also seeing a sort of rebirth with new parties that have taken over the space.

Hells Kitchen

Whether you're going to Hush, Industry, Boxers, The Ritz, or Flaming Saddles, this continues to be the epicenter of traditional gay clubbing in the city. After a night out, make sure to head over to the 24/7 Empanada Mama on 9th Ave, which is a gay club in its own right.

Greenpoint

Greenpoint has been a hot area since the early 2000s, but now that the park under the K Bridge has been converted into a giant event space, the neighborhood feels new. Recently, Bjork performed a DJ set under the bridge, which should tell you everything you need to know.

Harlem

Harlem nightlife can be a wild card. You might stumble upon a chill block party or somehow find yourself in the wildest and most crowded apartment party you've ever been to. But if you're looking for a more chill and controlled experience, head over to the Harlem Cigar Room, Harlem Nights or Lambda Lounge.

Honorable Mentions

Although few of our readers mentioned Queens, there are many blossoming neighborhoods in that borough that deserve more love. Here are our picks, and why we think they are worthy of a shoutout.

Long Island City

More and more people are moving to LIC, and it's becoming an increasingly cool place to party. This summer, we recommend checking our MoMA PS1's stacked DJ lineup.

Jackson Heights

Jackson Heights has an unmatched nightlife energy that feels like a trip to another city. Not only is it home to top-tier food spots that stay open late like Birria-Landia, but there are also plenty of dive bars, salsa clubs and hookah lounges that play Latin music. We recommend walking on Roosevelt Avenue and letting the sounds and vibes of the club spaces guide you. For a queer night out, definitely check out Hombres Lounge, True Colors and Friend's Tavern.