These digital ID cards just made New York travel way easier

Navigating JFK or LaGuardia Airport just got a bit easier: Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week that the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has launched the New York Mobile ID, a secure digital version of a state-issued driver license, learner permit or ID on a smartphone. And, yes, the new form of mobile identification will be accepted by The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at participating checkpoints nationwide.

First thing's first: yes, you're still going to need to have a license, permit, or non-driver ID card issued by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles. But you can now freely download the secure Mobile ID app on IOS and Android devices through Google Play or the App Store, upload photos of the front and back of your physical card as well as a selfie of yourself, and then use the digital ID in lieu of your physical photo ID and boarding pass at TSA security checkpoints. The Mobile ID has already been approved for use at nearly 30 participating airports across the country, including all terminals at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports.

“We’re thrilled to give New Yorkers access to this cutting-edge technology which provides convenience and added security for Mobile ID users and those who accept it,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “Not only will New Yorkers be able to quickly display their IDs, but they will have control over the personal information they share.”

Cutely called “MiD,” the free digital identification card will be unlocked through FaceID, TouchID, or a 6-digit PIN that you set up and will be registered to a user's phone number; data like date of birth and home addresses can be kept private.

“Digital credentials are the future of identity verification, and New York is proud to be among the States leading this innovation in partnership with the TSA,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder, per a press release. “This is an exciting way to prove who you are without having to dig through your wallet or purse to find your physical document. Rather than handing over your physical ID with lots of personal information, the Mobile ID gives you greater control over what personal data you share, making it both more convenient and much safer for you,” he said.

Outside of air travel, the DMV is currently working with various businesses, organizations, associations and state government partners to expand the scope of the New York MiD.