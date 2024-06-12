These eight NYC restaurants just joined the Michelin Guide

New York rolls deep with Michelin-recommended restaurants—as of last year, the Big Apple boasted more than 400 Michelin Guide restaurants, with 71-starred eateries throughout the city. And the list is only growing, with eight more NYC newcomers joining the guide's prestigious ranks.

Joining a previously announced batch of New York spots that joined the Michelin Guide earlier this spring, this month's entries reflect the wide range of New York City cuisine: there's pricey Korean fried chicken courtesy of Coqodaq, progressive Mexican fare from Corima and stunning south Indian plates from Kanyakumari in the mix.

While inclusion in the Michelin Guide is enough cause for celebration, that shouldn't be confused with receiving a Michelin star. Simply, the eight restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide, a series of guidebooks that have been published by the eponymous French tire company for nearly 125 years. Michelin Guide inspectors travel anonymously all across the country all year round to pick out the creme of the culinary crop and adding them to MICHELIN's "Recommended" selection. That said, the NYC additions could earn Bib Gourmand distinctions or Star awards in the future.

Check out the full list of the latest New York additions to the 2024 MICHELIN Guide below:

Café Carmellini

Inside the Fifth Avenue Hotel, Andrew Carmellini returns to fine dining with contemporary cooking that marries s Italian and French tradition: think crab mille-feuille, sweet-pea tarts and squab en croute.

Coqodaq

From the Cote team, this splashy Korean restaurant features a standout bucket of gluten-free fried chicken that you can fancy up with house-made sauces, cold perilla seed noodle and, of course, caviar.

Corima

Chef Fidel Caballero (Contra) taps into the traditions and techniques of his hometown in Northern Mexico for this Allen Street tasting-menu spot, serving progressive plates like smoked swordfish tamal, potato udon noodles with cornhusk dashi and a reimagined chocolate flan.

Four Twenty Five

Jonathan Benno and Jean-Georges Vongerichten collaborated for this elegant Midtown dining room, which turns out heavily seasonal dishes like chicken encrusted in black truffle breadcrumbs and steamed black bass with winter mushrooms.

Photograph: Courtesy of Amber Sutherland-Namako

Foxface Natural

A follow-up to the acclaimed sandwich spot, this East Village eatery is eclectic and experimental with what comes out of its kitchen. For example, hiramasa is given the pastrami treatment, with horseradish and rye crisp, and the meat in that tartare served with warm spices and Sardinian flatbread isn't classic beef but, of all things, kangaroo.

Kanyakumari

This lively spot from restaurateur Salil Mehta (Laut, Wau, Kebab aur Sharab) and chef Dipesh Shinde trails the South Indian coast with dishes like mussels Koliwada, chili-spiked fish curry and slow-cooked Black Gold beef.

Tolo

Chef Ron Yan churns out refined versions of Chinese comforts like salt-and-pepper tofu with chili aioli, sweet-and-sour crispy fish and Typhoon Shelter-style chicken, with a killer wine list to boot.

Vert Frais

The Long Island City noodle joint serves exceptionally satisfying slurpers, from a classic shio to a darker sho-yu and an asari clam bowl.