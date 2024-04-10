These 10 NYC restaurants are joining the 2024 Michelin Guide

Attention from the Michelin Guide is the ultimate culinary kudos for a restaurant, whether it’s as a budget-friendly Bib Gourmand recommendation or one of the distinguished dining rooms deemed worthy of a prestigious Michelin star. And as a teaser for this year’s guide, Michelin has announced 10 new additions that will join the more than 300 Michelin Guide restaurants spread across the city.

RECOMMENDED: The 50 best restaurants in NYC include dazzling newcomers and familiar favorites

Among the newly recognized restaurants you’ll find Bangkok Supper Club, a must-visit Thai destination from the team behind beloved Fish Cheeks; Nōksu, the Korean fine-dining spot located inside a subway station—which we dubbed one of the most-anticipated restaurant openings of fall 2023—and Cecily, a Greenpoint charmer from alums of Estela and The Four Horsemen. In other words, longtime readers of Time Out New York shouldn't be shocked by the inclusion of any of the acclaimed newcomers.

Does this mean that these 10 NYC spots have been awarded Michelin stars? Not exactly—they are simply new additions to the Michelin guide, a series of guidebooks that have been published by the eponymous French tire company for nearly 125 years. The guides feature restaurant reviews from MICHELIN inspectors, who anonymously travel all across the country picking out the creme of the culinary crop and adding them to MICHELIN's "Recommended" selection. However, some of these NYC-bred newcomers could earn Bib Gourmand distinctions or Star awards in New York's MICHELIN Guide selection reveal for 2024.

Check out the full list of the latest New York additions to the 2024 MICHELIN Guide below:

Bangkok Supper Club

A chic and contemporary Thai spot from chef Max Wittawat, "pulling from family recipes while adding a touch of refinement."

Bar Miller

A diminutive sushi den from the team behind Rosella known for "bold colors and eye-catching details."



Barrio

A "hip and colorful" Puerto Rican hotspot serving up dishes like tamarind-glazed, slow-cooked pork ribs.



Cecily

An American dining room from alums of Estela and The Four Horsemen, with an unsurprisingly length and thoughtful wine list.



Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare

A hidden kitchen in the back of a Hell’s Kitchen grocery store, now overseen by chefs Max Natmessnig and Marco Prins.



L’abeille à Côté

A "jewel box" of a French-Japanese restaurant, serving stuff like risotto finished with a runny Jidori egg and shaved white truffles.



Moono

A Korean spot that is "elegant without being fussy" from the Jua team, set on the edge of Koreatown.



Nōksu

A clandestine Korean operation from chef Dae Kim tucked behind a code-locked door in the Herald Square subway station.



Shota Omakase

A welcoming omakase counter on a quiet street near Domino Park, serving "a fine-tuned parade of nigiri" from chef Cheng Lin.



Untable

A cozy Thai newcomer in Cobble Hill doling out "ferociously spicy" fried rice and a soup-less khao soi.