These four NYC bars have been voted some of the best in the world

New York's cocktail scene reigns supreme across the United States and beyond.

Just a week before the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars is released, the organization has made public the extended ranking of 51-100 bars. Within that list, the U.S. leads with six entries, four of which are in our very own New York.

Specifically, speakeasy-inspired favorite Attaboy landed at number 57, followed by new entry Martiny's at 68, re-enterer Maison Premiere at position 91 and beloved Employees Only at number 99. These didn’t make the top 50, but are among this organization’s top 100.

Photograph: Noah Fecks Maison Premiere

Chicago and Los Angeles also made the list, with the former's Kumiko at number 82 and the latter's Thunderbolt at 89.

As mentioned in a press release, the ranking is compiled via votes from The World’s Best Bars Academy, which is made up of nearly 700 “drink experts with gender balance, including renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists from around the world.”

Photograph: Courtesy of Attaboy Attaboy

The latest Top 50 list will be unveiled during an event in Singapore on October 17.

Here is the 51-100 list from The World’s 50 Best Bars:

51. Danico (Paris)

52. Lady Bee (Lima)

53. The Bellwood (Tokyo)

54. Lyaness (London)

55. Vesper (Bangkok)

56. Tan Tan (São Paulo)

57. Attaboy (New York)

58. Subastor (São Paulo)

59. 28 Hongkong Street (Singapore)

60. Arca (Tulum)

61. Byrdi (Melbourne)

62. Hero Bar (Nairobi)

63. Manhattan (Singapore)

64. Nutmeg & Clove (Singapore)

65. El Gallo Altanero (Guadalajara)

66. Tropic City (Bangkok)

67. Sidecar (New Delhi)

68. Martiny’s (New York)

69. Ergo (Dubai)

70. Barro Negro (Athens)

71. Penicillin (Hong Kong)

72. Rayo (Mexico City)

73. Civil Liberties (Toronto)

74. Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou)

75. Bar Cham (Seoul)

76. Swift (London)

77. Velvet (Berlin)

78. Analogue Initiative (Singapore)

79. Bar High Five (Tokyo)

80. La Sala de Laura (Bogotá)

81. Kaito del Valle (Mexico City)

82. Kumiko (Chicago)

83. Native (Singapore)

84. Svanen (Oslo)

85. Camparino in Galleria (Milan)

86. Nouvelle Vague (Tirana)

87. Ruby (Copenhagen)

88. Red Frog (Lisbon)

89. Thunderbolt (Los Angeles)

90. Mirror Bar (Bratislava)

91. Maison Premiere (New York)

92. Donovan Bar (London)

93. Tjoget (Stockholm)

94. Sin + Tax (Johannesburg)

95. Schofield’s Bar (Manchester)

96. Lost & Found (Nicosia)

97. Darkside (Hong Kong)

98. The Bar in front of The Bar (Athens)

99. Employees Only (New York)

100. Artesian (London)