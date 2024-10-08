These four NYC bars were just ranked some of the best in the world

There's just something about living in close proximity to some of the best bars in the world that tickles our fancy, especially when an official voting body confirms that.

World's 50 Best Bars, the same operation that names the World's 50 Best Restaurants, just released a portion of its annual ranking and the United States takes the lead once again, appearing seven times across four cities in the top 51 to 100 list.

Even more specifically, New York is home to four of the seven mentions. The outstanding bars are Dante at number 79 (which actually disappeared from the list last year), Katana Kitten in the West Village at number 80, and beloved speakeasy-style destinations Attaboy (number 84) and Employees Only (number 97).

A panel of over 700 independent bartenders, educators, drink experts, cocktail specialists and award-winning writers comes up with the list each year.

Although there are no pre-determined criteria that voters are asked to keep in mind, there are strict rules to follow: the experts must have visited the bars they are praising during the 18-month voting period, they are not allowed to self-nominate or mention a destination in which they have a financial interest. One more thing: pop-ups do not qualify.

The organization will announce the top 50 list during a live awards ceremony on October 22 in Madrid.

The 51 to 100 best bars in the world:

51. The Bar in Front of the Bar in Athens

52. Kwãnt Mayfair in London

53. Freni e Frizioni in Rome

54. The SG Club in Tokyo

55. Arca in Tulum

56. Cat Bite Club in Singapore

57. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar in Bangkok

58. Argo in Hong Kong

59. Little Red Door in Paris

60. The Clumsies in Athens

61. A Bar with Shapes For a Name in London

62. Mirror Bar in Bratislava

63. Hope & Sesame in Guangzhou

64. Thunderbolt in Los Angeles

65. Angelita in Madrid

66. Café La Trova in Miami

67. Native in Singapore

68. Barro Negro in Athens

69. Carnaval in Lima

70. Bar Pompette in Toronto

71. Bar Cham in Seoul

72. Svanen in Oslo

73. Wax On in Berlin

74. Night Hawk in Singapore

75. Hero Bar in Nairobi

76. LPM Dubai in Dubai

77. Bird in Copenhagen

78. L'Antiquario in Naples

79. Dante in New York

80. Katana Kitten in New York

81. Sin + Tax in Johannesburg

82. The Savory Project in Hong Kong

83. Baltra Bar in Mexico City

84. Attaboy in New York

85. Vesper in Bangkok

86. Smoke & Bitters in Hiriketiya

87. Rayo in Mexico City

88. Pacific Cocktail Haven in San Francisco

89. The Bellwood in Tokyo

90. Amaro in London

91. Zapote Bar in Playa del Carmen

92. Camparino in Galleria in Milan

93. Hanky Panky in Mexico City

94. Red Frog in Lisbon

95. Nouvelle Vague in Tirana

96. Cantina OK! in Sydney

97. Employees Only in New York

98. Penrose in Kuala Lumpur

99. Viajante87 in London

100. Above Board in Melbourne