These four NYC bars were just ranked some of the best in the world

There's just something about living in close proximity to some of the best bars in the world that tickles our fancy, especially when an official voting body confirms that.
World's 50 Best Bars, the same operation that names the World's 50 Best Restaurants, just released a portion of its annual ranking and the United States takes the lead once again, appearing seven times across four cities in the top 51 to 100 list.
Even more specifically, New York is home to four of the seven mentions. The outstanding bars are Dante at number 79 (which actually disappeared from the list last year), Katana Kitten in the West Village at number 80, and beloved speakeasy-style destinations Attaboy (number 84) and Employees Only (number 97).
A panel of over 700 independent bartenders, educators, drink experts, cocktail specialists and award-winning writers comes up with the list each year.
Although there are no pre-determined criteria that voters are asked to keep in mind, there are strict rules to follow: the experts must have visited the bars they are praising during the 18-month voting period, they are not allowed to self-nominate or mention a destination in which they have a financial interest. One more thing: pop-ups do not qualify.
The organization will announce the top 50 list during a live awards ceremony on October 22 in Madrid.
The 51 to 100 best bars in the world:
51. The Bar in Front of the Bar in Athens
52. Kwãnt Mayfair in London
53. Freni e Frizioni in Rome
54. The SG Club in Tokyo
55. Arca in Tulum
56. Cat Bite Club in Singapore
57. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar in Bangkok
58. Argo in Hong Kong
59. Little Red Door in Paris
60. The Clumsies in Athens
61. A Bar with Shapes For a Name in London
62. Mirror Bar in Bratislava
63. Hope & Sesame in Guangzhou
64. Thunderbolt in Los Angeles
65. Angelita in Madrid
66. Café La Trova in Miami
67. Native in Singapore
68. Barro Negro in Athens
69. Carnaval in Lima
70. Bar Pompette in Toronto
71. Bar Cham in Seoul
72. Svanen in Oslo
73. Wax On in Berlin
74. Night Hawk in Singapore
75. Hero Bar in Nairobi
76. LPM Dubai in Dubai
77. Bird in Copenhagen
78. L'Antiquario in Naples
79. Dante in New York
80. Katana Kitten in New York
81. Sin + Tax in Johannesburg
82. The Savory Project in Hong Kong
83. Baltra Bar in Mexico City
84. Attaboy in New York
85. Vesper in Bangkok
86. Smoke & Bitters in Hiriketiya
87. Rayo in Mexico City
88. Pacific Cocktail Haven in San Francisco
89. The Bellwood in Tokyo
90. Amaro in London
91. Zapote Bar in Playa del Carmen
92. Camparino in Galleria in Milan
93. Hanky Panky in Mexico City
94. Red Frog in Lisbon
95. Nouvelle Vague in Tirana
96. Cantina OK! in Sydney
97. Employees Only in New York
98. Penrose in Kuala Lumpur
99. Viajante87 in London
100. Above Board in Melbourne