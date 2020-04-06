These free meditation sessions will help you keep your calm

Dealing with our new, often stark, reality can be a little too much at times.

That's why mindfulness and meditation company Headspace, in partnership with Governor Andrew Cuomo's office, is offering free sessions to New Yorkers.

The company has created a "NY State of Mind" webpage with sessions that you can play any time to help you sleep, reduce stress, increase your focus or just take a break.

Most of the sessions are about 10 minutes long, while the sleep aid sessions run almost 45 minutes. There are even a few resources for children.

Of course, there are many more free, easily accessible meditation resources out there that you can access with just a click of your mouse or tap of your phone screen. Here are a few more that we think are worth your while:

Parks@Home

The city's parks department is offering free, virtual programs each day—Monday through Friday—including a "Meditation Moment" released every Friday on its Instagram account, @nycparks.

"While our worlds have become smaller, we are committed to bringing our 30,000 acres of green space and our countless free programs to you in your homes," Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver says.

The meditation moments feature yoga and meditation experts. Last week's, which featured gently blowing flowers and blades of grass, was led by Shape Up NYC's instructor @yoga.withjenna.

BEtime

BEtime, a multi-sensory mediation company that has a mobile meditation studio, is hosting donation-based live sessions of open meditation, yoga and other themed classes. It posts its schedule weekly, so make sure to check the Instagram account @betimepractice.

Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room

The Rubin Museum's Shrine Room has long served as a sort of refuge for those in need, and it continues to be via a pre-recorded, two-hour stream with meditative chanting by Buddhist monks of Maitri Vihar at Swayambhu in Kathmandu, Nepal, and nuns of Tibetan Nuns Project, India.

The Well

The Well, a private club for wellness near Union Square, recently streamed a global meditation event with Deepak Chopra, an alternative medicine advocate, and you can view it in its entirety here. Otherwise, tune into its Instagram @thewell for daily meditations with its director of mindful movement, @joyceelevy.

