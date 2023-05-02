New York
Lavender by the Bay
Photograph: Courtesy of Lavender by the Bay

These gorgeous lavender fields outside NYC are now open for the season

Head there this weekend for some heavenly scents!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
April showers bring May flowers—and you can find them right outside NYC!

Lavender by the Bay, a 17,000-acre lavender farm in East Marion and in Calverton, Long Island, is now open on weekends as its gorgeous purple blooms begin to pop.

Lavender by the Bay is one of the best lavender fields near New York City.

RECOMMENDED: This U-Pick Dutch tulip farm outside of NYC is now open!

The local farm owned by the Rozenbaum family has over 80,000 blooms—starting with English lavender in full bloom in mid-June and French lavender in early July. 

Before you go—the French variety of lavender, which boasts the “classic intense purple,” grows taller than its English counterpart and its blooming time is usually early July—which is why the experts suggest visiting the farm then.

Head on over this weekend, when the sun should be shining (finally!), between 10am and 5pm.

While at the farm, you can purchase lavender plants and sachets, among other good-smelling products.

Starting June through September, the farm will be open daily from 9am to 5pm and you’ll need a ticket to gain access to it.

Otherwise, consider visiting a hidden lavender field on Governors Island instead! It’s the only destination of its kind in all of New York City.

