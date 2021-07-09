The best lavender fields near New York City

These gorgeous farms are filled with the most beautiful and heavenly scented flowers on earth.

There's nothing better than the calming and uplifting smell of lavender, except maybe being surrounded by a field of it. Luckily, there are some incredible lavender fields in and near NYC that you can visit right now.

We've filled you in on the best strawberry and blueberry picking in New York, but there's a bevy of lavender fields you can visit, take photos at and even pick from this summer—from a hidden garden on Governors Island to a massive farm on Long Island.

