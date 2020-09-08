You can visit a hidden lavender field on Governors Island

There isn’t exactly a shortage of reasons to head to Governors Island for a weekend “escape” from the city, but here’s one more: It has the city’s only lavender field.

That’s right, in addition to more high profile attractions like The Hills, Castle William, Island Oyster and bike rentals, you can also spend a relaxing day on the island picking your own bouquet from a waterfront field of gently swaying lavender. It’s exactly the sort of relaxing, soul-calming activity that this crazy year calls for. (In fact, once you get there, you may not want to leave.)

The field is overseen by Earth Matter NY, a city organization dedicated to promoting composting in the city. Launched in 2017, The Lavender Field doesn’t just provide a peaceful oasis for New Yorkers, it also acts as a pollinator attractor. The blooms provide much needed sustenance for the island’s population of honey bees.

Heading to the island soon and looking to locate the field? You’ll find it a short walk from the Brooklyn ferry terminal on the Southeast side of the island, just across from St. Cornelius Chapel.

