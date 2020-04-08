These illustrators perfectly capture what life in New York is like right now

New York is more surreal than ever at the moment.
Not surprisingly, the extraordinary circumstances have inspired some talented NYC-based artists to reflect on, document and–in some cases—make light of the absurdity inherent in our new normal.
From abstract interpretations of time spent indoors and inspiring messages of hope to humorous takes on the difficulties of working from home, read on to see how some local illustrators are responding to life in NYC right now.
Christoph Niemann
Friends! Please wash your hands. Please stay at home. The best advice I read about #Corona today was about changing our mindset: instead of trying not to get infected, we should assume we ARE infected and do everything so we don’t transmit it to somebody else. Stay safe and when you need to be out, try to have a kind word for all the people who are working under a huge amount of pressure (nurses, bus drivers, police officers, supermarket cashiers).
Laurène Boglio
Craig & Karl
Libby VanderPloeg
It's okay if you're not having fun staying at home anymore 🌼 Being isolated is really hard for so many of us. Remember that you're not alone, and please check in with your friends and loved ones and see how they're doing. A little bit of connection can go a long way while we go through this together ☀️🌈 #hanginthere #stayconnected
Things are really anxiety-inducing right now for most of us (all of us, right?), so here's to noticing the ordinary things that make us feel a bit better, like the feeling of having your hair brushed, after a good detangling of course. Hope everyone is staying well and taking care ❤️ #stayinside
Alessandra Olanow
Mike Perry
Good morning. Today is another day. Stay safe. I love you. Be well.
Rob Wilson
Vanessa Nguyen
Hye Jin Chung
Self-quarantine (feat. Plastic bags) . . . . . #selfquarantine #peoplebyhyejinchung #plasticbagclothes #fashionillustration #instaart #artisthyejinchung #illustratorhyejinchung #hyejinchungillustration #illustratorsofinstagram #illustrationinstagram #illustrationartists #illustrationoftheday #picoftheday #dailydrawing #artistsoninstagram #art #artwork #illustration #illust #illustgram #illo #drawing #instaart #instadraw #artonlink #일러스트레이션 #일러스트 #일러스트그램 #봉지옷 #자가격리
Rich Tu
This is an #appreciationpost 👏🏽 to all the #HealthcareWorkers 🥼🚑🩺 who are doing the most with the least and keeping us safe and healthy during this #covid_19 pandemic. My Mom was the head of an infectious diseases ward in a VA hospital for over 25 years (saw a couple epidemics first hand, including the AIDS epidemic in the 80s/90s) and I always admired her for being resilient in the face of difficult odds. Now, more than ever, I hope we appreciate these amazing people. #ThankYou #SolitarySolidarity #AloneTogether . . . . #illustration #design #appreciation
Aude White
