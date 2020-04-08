These illustrators perfectly capture what life in New York is like right now

New York is more surreal than ever at the moment.

Not surprisingly, the extraordinary circumstances have inspired some talented NYC-based artists to reflect on, document and–in some cases—make light of the absurdity inherent in our new normal.

From abstract interpretations of time spent indoors and inspiring messages of hope to humorous takes on the difficulties of working from home, read on to see how some local illustrators are responding to life in NYC right now.

Christoph Niemann

Laurène Boglio

View this post on Instagram Conference call with myself. A post shared by Laurène Boglio (@boglio_boglio) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laurène Boglio (@boglio_boglio) on Mar 25, 2020 at 6:06pm PDT

Craig & Karl

View this post on Instagram Staying home 💜 #stayhome A post shared by Craig & Karl (@craigandkarl) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram Still Life 2020 A post shared by Craig & Karl (@craigandkarl) on Mar 25, 2020 at 11:44am PDT

Libby VanderPloeg



Alessandra Olanow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Olanow (@aolanow) on Mar 31, 2020 at 4:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram when we have each other, we have everything. A post shared by Alessandra Olanow (@aolanow) on Mar 27, 2020 at 5:03am PDT

Mike Perry

Rob Wilson

View this post on Instagram Stand in the place where you live A post shared by Rob Wilson (@robwilsonwork) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram Now I’m in a whole new world with you A post shared by Rob Wilson (@robwilsonwork) on Mar 27, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram The children’s classic comes to life A post shared by Rob Wilson (@robwilsonwork) on Mar 29, 2020 at 7:02am PDT

Vanessa Nguyen

View this post on Instagram 🍖 lockdown thoughts part 1 (?) 🍖 A post shared by Vanessa Nguyễn (@nessafiesta) on Mar 25, 2020 at 10:03am PDT

Hye Jin Chung

Rich Tu

Aude White

View this post on Instagram my new, incredibly exciting daily routine A post shared by Aude White (@charlottemayhem) on Apr 1, 2020 at 5:39am PDT

