News / City Life

These illustrators perfectly capture what life in New York is like right now

By Will Gleason Posted: Wednesday April 8 2020, 3:21pm

quarantine cartoon
Illustration: Courtesy Hye Jin Chung/@hyejinchung831

New York is more surreal than ever at the moment. 

Not surprisingly, the extraordinary circumstances have inspired some talented NYC-based artists to reflect on, document and–in some cases—make light of the absurdity inherent in our new normal.

From abstract interpretations of time spent indoors and inspiring messages of hope to humorous takes on the difficulties of working from home, read on to see how some local illustrators are responding to life in NYC right now.

Christoph Niemann

Laurène Boglio

Conference call with myself.

Conference call with myself.

Conference call with myself.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Laurène Boglio (@boglio_boglio) on

Craig & Karl

View this post on Instagram

Staying home 💜 #stayhome

A post shared by Craig & Karl (@craigandkarl) on

View this post on Instagram

Still Life 2020

A post shared by Craig & Karl (@craigandkarl) on

Libby VanderPloeg

Alessandra Olanow

View this post on Instagram

good morning monday, i'll be with you in just a moment.

A post shared by Alessandra Olanow (@aolanow) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alessandra Olanow (@aolanow) on

View this post on Instagram

when we have each other, we have everything.

A post shared by Alessandra Olanow (@aolanow) on

Mike Perry

View this post on Instagram

Good morning. I love you. I hope you have a peaceful day.

A post shared by Mike Perry (@mikeperrystudio) on

View this post on Instagram

Good morning. Today is another day. Stay safe. I love you. Be well.

A post shared by Mike Perry (@mikeperrystudio) on

Rob Wilson

View this post on Instagram

Stand in the place where you live

A post shared by Rob Wilson (@robwilsonwork) on

View this post on Instagram

Now I'm in a whole new world with you

A post shared by Rob Wilson (@robwilsonwork) on

View this post on Instagram

The children's classic comes to life

A post shared by Rob Wilson (@robwilsonwork) on

Vanessa Nguyen

View this post on Instagram

🍖 lockdown thoughts part 1 (?) 🍖

A post shared by Vanessa Nguyễn (@nessafiesta) on

Hye Jin Chung

Rich Tu

Aude White

View this post on Instagram

my new, incredibly exciting daily routine

A post shared by Aude White (@charlottemayhem) on

