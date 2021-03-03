These NYC movie theaters are opening on Friday—here's what you can expect

See if your favorite cinema opens this weekend.

It has been almost a year since New Yorkers grabbed some popcorn and sat down inside a movie theater to catch the latest film.

On Friday, for the first time since the pandemic hit last March, movie theaters will be allowed to reopen—and quite a few NYC spots are prepared to welcome guests.

NYC is the last region of New York State to reopen movie theaters—Cuomo allowed theaters across the state except for in the city to reopen in October 2020—and as expected, there are a lot of rules they must adhere to in order to reopen.

Masks and social distancing will be required as well as assigned seats and only 25% capacity or about 50 people per screen will be allowed in a theater at one time. Many theaters are suspending concessions for now, too.

Here are the cinemas opening on Friday and the movies they'll be screening this weekend. Click each to see specific health and safety protocols they're doing:

IFC Center (no concessions)

My Salinger Year, La Llorona, and The Vigil

Nitehawk Cinema (personal pens and order cards)

Prospect Park:

Judas and The Black Messiah, Chaos Walking, Nomadland, Night of The Kings, One Night in Miami, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, Raya and The Last Dragon

Williamsburg:

Nomadland, Minari, My Salinger Year

Angelika Film Center (order concessions on app)

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Nomadland, The Father, Minari

Village East Cinema (order concessions on app)

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, Judas and the Black Messiah, Land, The Mauritanian, Tenet

Syndicated

Mank, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Its outdoor sidewalk cinema will continue.

AMC (order drinks via QR code) - all 13 theaters will be reopened

Tom & Jerry, The Little Things, Wonder Woman 1984, Raya and the Last Dragon, Chaos Walking, Boogie, The Croods: A New Age

Regal, Alamo Drafthouse, Metrograph, Cinema Village, Alpine Cinema, Cinemart and Quad Cinema have not announced set official opening dates yet.

Film Forum won't open until April 2, and IPIC will open on March 31.

