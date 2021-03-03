New YorkChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
AMC Loews Lincoln Square IMAX (Courtesy AMC)
Photograph: Courtesy AMCAMC Loews Lincoln Square IMAX (Courtesy AMC)

These NYC movie theaters are opening on Friday—here's what you can expect

See if your favorite cinema opens this weekend.

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

It has been almost a year since New Yorkers grabbed some popcorn and sat down inside a movie theater to catch the latest film.

On Friday, for the first time since the pandemic hit last March, movie theaters will be allowed to reopen—and quite a few NYC spots are prepared to welcome guests.

NYC is the last region of New York State to reopen movie theaters—Cuomo allowed theaters across the state except for in the city to reopen in October 2020—and as expected, there are a lot of rules they must adhere to in order to reopen.

Masks and social distancing will be required as well as assigned seats and only 25% capacity or about 50 people per screen will be allowed in a theater at one time. Many theaters are suspending concessions for now, too.

Here are the cinemas opening on Friday and the movies they'll be screening this weekend. Click each to see specific health and safety protocols they're doing:

IFC Center (no concessions)
My Salinger Year, La Llorona, and The Vigil

Nitehawk Cinema (personal pens and order cards)
Prospect Park:
Judas and The Black Messiah, Chaos Walking, Nomadland, Night of The Kings, One Night in Miami, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, Raya and The Last Dragon

Williamsburg:
Nomadland, Minari, My Salinger Year

Angelika Film Center (order concessions on app)
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Nomadland, The Father, Minari

Village East Cinema (order concessions on app)
Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, Judas and the Black Messiah, Land, The Mauritanian, Tenet 

Syndicated
Mank, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Its outdoor sidewalk cinema will continue.

AMC (order drinks via QR code) - all 13 theaters will be reopened
Tom & Jerry, The Little Things, Wonder Woman 1984, Raya and the Last Dragon, Chaos Walking, Boogie, The Croods: A New Age

Regal, Alamo Drafthouse, Metrograph, Cinema Village, Alpine Cinema, Cinemart and Quad Cinema have not announced set official opening dates yet.

Film Forum won't open until April 2, and IPIC will open on March 31.

Most popular on Time Out

- A giant outdoor performing arts center is opening at Lincoln Center this April
- The Macy’s Flower Show is back and better than ever this year
- Watch crews install the first new Broadway marquee since the pandemic hit
- Step into Van Gogh’s paintings at this immersive exhibition coming to NYC
- The best things to do in NYC this week

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.