Mask at museum
Photograph: Shutterstock

These NYC museums are among America’s most popular, according to TikTok

The most popular museum in NYC might surprise you.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
It might surprise you to know that the Museum of Ice Cream is the most popular museum in NYC, according to TikTok.

SINGULART, an online contemporary art and design furniture shop, analyzed data from TikTok to find the most popular museums across the nation. It looked at the most popular TikTok hashtag for every museum, analyzing the views under each to reveal the most popular.

The sweet-centric Museum of Ice Cream, known for its ice cream-themed installations and NYC’s highest indoor slide, had over 942 million hashtag views (#museumoficecream) over the past 12 months, according to the study.

According to SINGULART, the museum is “an Instagrammer’s dream” and “has earned it the title of ‘the selfie museum.’” We have to agree. It makes sense why it would be tagged so much if it’s the perfect setting for social media content.

Singulart tiktok popular museums in the US
Table: courtesy of SINGULART

Following the Museum of Ice Cream, the city’s iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art (#metmuseum) trailed behind with over 29 million hashtag views. Brooklyn Museum was the next highest NYC museum (#brooklynmuseum) with over 13 million and the architectural gem, the Guggenheim (#guggenheim), had 7.8 million hashtag views.

California is home to five out of the 10 museums on the list. Is it because they’re more visually interesting or do more people in California create TikTok content? It’s unclear. The study doesn’t delve into what might be behind the number of hashtag views.

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for SINGULART, said: “After publishing a similar report last year and seeing how much it resonated with the media and our audience, we couldn’t resist re-running an updated version for 2022.”

“It’s great to see how much the list has updated with the additional input of TikTok data, highlighting how many fantastic sites there are across the nation, from the West Coast through to the East.”

pinkmas at museum of ice cream
Photograph: Ryan Neeven

