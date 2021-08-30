These NYC museums will all be free on Museum Day

Mark September 18 on your calendar now for free access to museums across the five boroughs

With Labor Day Weekend on the horizon, the cultural season in New York is about to roar back to life. Part of that wave will be new museum shows, must-see art exhibitions and exciting new gallery happenings. If you’re looking to get a jump-start on taking it all in, then you may want to note September 18 on your calendar now—the date of this year’s annual Smithsonian Museum Day.

Once again this year, museums across the country will be offering free admission for the one-day event to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Participants are allowed to download one ticket per email address which will provide general admission access for two people. (That’s right, access to the museums is completely free!) This year's event, the 17th annual, is sponsored by the Quaker Oats Company.

While 40 museums and cultural institutions are taking place across New York state, a smaller amount is actually located within the five boroughs. Taking part in this year’s event are the following participants, some of the best museums in NYC:

A full list of all participating museums, as well as the operating hours and ticket reservation links, can be found at this link.