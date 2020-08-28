These six new spotlight films are set to debut at the New York Film Festival next month

Believe it or not, the 58th New York Film Festival is almost upon us. Set to kick off on September 17, this year's installment, as previously reported, will take place virtually and in outdoor screenings.

The main slate of features was announced earlier this month but another category of screenings has now been revealed. The festival's Spotlight section is set to showcase "sneak previews, gala events, screenings with live elements and other special evenings".

Below, we focus on the six Spotlight films that you'll be able to catch next month. Read more about them all right here.

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Directed by Spike Lee, the film focuses on David Byrne's critically acclaimed Broadway show, American Utopia. Needless to say, given the current status of theater in New York, the production will tickle all your senses and likely spur you to shed a tear while you think back to the wonderful shows you've watched throughout the years.

The Human Voice

In a short 30 minutes, Tilda Swinton will (once again) cast a spell. In this Pedro Almodóvar film—the director's first in English—Swinton is isolated in an apartment with her ex's dog, dealing with the end of her relationship.

The Monopoly of Violence

The documentary focuses on police brutality in current France, a topic that should hit close to home in the United States as well.

On the Rocks

Rashida Jones stars in this Sofia Coppola film as a New York author and mother-of-two who suspects her husband (the wonderful Marlon Wayans) of having an affair. Add to the plot the always-great Bill Murray—who plays Jones' father—and you've got yourself a recipe for success.

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Exploring a particularly timely topic, this documentary on the history of voter suppression in the United States features interesting conversations with Stacey Abrams. As a special community screening, a number of tickets will be available for free.

Hopper/Welles

Movie greats Orson Welles and Dennis Hopper were filmed having a conversation spanning a variety of topics back in November of 1970. The footage was never seen in full until now.

