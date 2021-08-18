New York
Timeout

Wine store
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best options for alcohol delivery in NYC

No need to stop the party when you run out of beer—just order alcohol delivery in NYC from one of these handy services

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Contributor
Time Out contributors
If you're looking for the best alcohol delivery in NYC, we have so many to choose from.

New Yorkers order so many things direct to their homes that 'the city that never sleeps' might as well be renamed 'the city that never schleps'. Seriously, there’s no end to what you can get dropped off at your door: groceries, flowers and even cleaning services in NYC are all readily available at the click of a mouse or tap of an app. Even alcohol: Why carry around cases of beer and bottles of wine to your fourth-floor walkup when there are so many delivery services that can do it for you? You'll still have to show your ID to the delivery person and chill your champagne, but the last thing you'll have to worry about is running out of booze.

Alcohol delivery in NYC

Drizly
© Drizzly

1. Drizly

This service offers quick-and-easy delivery of beer, wine and spirits from local liquor stores around the city, usually in less than an hour. It won't cost you an arm and a leg either: Drizly never charges price mark-ups and many stores don’t charge delivery fees, although some do have a minimum order threshold. You can even schedule deliveries up to two weeks in advance, if you’re planning a party.

Minibar
© Minibar

2. Minibar

Much like the other services on this list, Minibar works with local suppliers to deliver beer, wine and liquor to your home within an hour of your order. Minibar does offer a few fun extras that its competitors lack, such as an event planning calculator that helps you predict the type and amount of booze to buy for your party. You can even book a bartender to work an upcoming event!

Fresh Direct
© Fresh Direct

3. Fresh Direct

Whether or not you already use NYC home delivery stalwart Fresh Direct, you’re bound to have heard of them. After all, they’ve been bringing groceries direct to the doors of New Yorkers for years. Adding a bottle or six-pack to your grocery order is a cinch with Fresh Direct, which offers a variety of beer, cider, wine and spirits.

Instacart
Instacart

4. Instacart

You're already ordering some chicken for that meal prep later this week, so you might as well throw in an order for a bottle of Chablis. More than a dozen retaliersin NYC have partnered with Instacart and you can order from some of your favorite shops like Beekman Liquor.

Astor Wines
© Astor Wines

5. Astor Wines

This Greenwich Village wine and liquor store has been a fixture in the community since it opened in 1946, so it’s only natural that the company took its business online after the dotcom boom. Orders over $150 ship for free to Manhattan or Brooklyn, but you have to meet a threshold of $199 to get free shipping elsewhere in New York state. You can even get same-day delivery in Manhattan below 125th street for a flat fee of $35 (up to four cases).

 

Delivery.com
© Delivery.com

6. Delivery.com

This website and app aggregates stores that offer alcohol delivery from all over the city—last we checked, that included more than 70 different options. A handy label under each store reveals the delivery minimum and address. And it's not just for booze, either: Delivery.com also covers groceries, food and even laundry.

Swill
© Swill

7. Swill

Swill matches up thirsty New Yorkers with nearby liquor stores for delivery (you'll be able to track your order). Wine, beer, spirits and mixers are all on offer—you can even order kegs if you schedule the delivery ahead of time and put down a small deposit and pay a pick-up fee.

Cocktail Courier
Photograph: Shutterstock

8. Cocktail Courier

Got a budding mixologist in your household? Born in the East Village, this bar-nerd delivery service ships cocktail kits with everything they'll need (ingredients, instructutions and, most importantly, the booze) to shake up pro-level drinks from the comfort of your own home. It beats running around for all the ingredients!

 



Postmates
© Postmates

9. Postmates

One of the handiest delivery services on offer comes courtesy of Postmates. These guys will nip through the city to any store you like to pick up the item(s) you want and can get them to you in under an hour. Delivery fees start at $3.99 for partner merchants and $5.99-$9.99 for others or, for one $99.99 payment, you can have free unlimited delivery for the year. There's a free seven-day trial for free delivery too, so you can cancel post-haste if you change your mind. Naturally, any booze bundles will need to be met with an eligible ID on delivery.

 

New York Grocery
© New York Grocery

10. New York Grocery

Hop heads might want to take advantage of this delivery service with a wide selection of beer by the case or keg. In addition to crowd-pleasing brews like Blue Moon and Pabst Blue Ribbon, New York Grocery also carries specialty suds like Chimay and Evil Twin. You can even have kegs of craft beer sent to your apartment—just note that the delivery person won’t carry it up above a ground level unit.

Saucey
© Saucey

11. Saucey

Get 30-minute delivery with no order minimum — hallmarks of this alcohol delivery app — and shop from a wide range of beer, wine, spirits, mixers, even tobacco and snacks. The app, available for both iOs and Android, partners with local retailers in your zip code to ensure that your couriered booze arrives as quickly as possible, so you'll never have to wait to get the party started. Just meet the delivery person with your ID.

Wine Delivery NYC
© Shutterstock

12. Wine Delivery NYC

  • Shopping
  • Specialist food and drink
  • Midtown East

Wine delivery starts at 10:30am daily (except for the 12:30pm start on Sundays) from this Lexington Avenue shop. Delivery’s free for orders over $199 (pre-tax). Otherwise, it's $4.95 for orders under $199 anywhere in Manhattan.

Read more

PAID INCLUSIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS

Dante’s Cellar
Dante's Cellar

Dante’s Cellar

Based in midtown Manhattan, Dante’s Cellar offers a huge range of wines and spirits from all over the world. Check out their staff picks to find some hidden gems. Plus, you'll get free delivery within the 10022 zip code if you spend more than $25 pre-tax. 

Wine Therapy
Wine Therapy

Wine Therapy

Delivering booze to NYC since 2005, Wine Therapy specialised in organic, biodynamic and natural wines. They stock hard-to-find vino from smaller-scale producers and also offer artisan liquors. 

East Houston Street Wine & Liquor
East Houston Street Wine & Liquor

East Houston Street Wine & Liquor

East Houston Street Wine & Liquor are a neighbourhood go-to for all things booze. Normally, they host amazing tasting events, but for now, you’ll have to settle for some great home-delivered alcohol. Plus, there's free delivery within Manhattan and Williamsburg.

Don't forget to use code ’TIMEIN‘ to get $10 off curbside pickup and delivery orders. 

Central Perk Wine
Central Perk Wine

Central Perk Wine

The folks at Central Perk Wine have used their many years of experience to put together a huge range of wines and spirits they think you’ll love. They also have gift ideas if you’re looking to send a bottle to someone special. Could that BE anymore convenient?

Chelsea Wine Vault
Chelsea Wine Vault

Chelsea Wine Vault

This place is packing more than 3000 bottles of vino (no wonder they need a vault), so we’re pretty sure they'll be something you'll like. It's run by wine lovers for wine lovers, so if you’re not sure what to uncork, they'll be happy to help you out. 

Verve Wine
Verve Wine

Verve Wine

Verve Wine is a coast to coast operation, with stores in both NYC and San Francisco that offer wines for every occasion and budget. Better yet, between 11am and 4pm you can get delivery within two hours – now, where’s that corkscrew? 

Ponyboy
Ponyboy

Ponyboy

Normally, you'd expect to sit at Ponyboy's handsome front bar while sampling its delightful array of cocktails, before heading to the back for a late-night boogie. Sadly, there'll be no shape-throwing (for now), but you can still taste the lovely tipples thanks to Ponyboy's bottled-cocktail delivery service. 

