No need to stop the party when you run out of beer—just order alcohol delivery in NYC from one of these handy services

If you're looking for the best alcohol delivery in NYC, we have so many to choose from.

New Yorkers order so many things direct to their homes that 'the city that never sleeps' might as well be renamed 'the city that never schleps'. Seriously, there’s no end to what you can get dropped off at your door: groceries, flowers and even cleaning services in NYC are all readily available at the click of a mouse or tap of an app. Even alcohol: Why carry around cases of beer and bottles of wine to your fourth-floor walkup when there are so many delivery services that can do it for you? You'll still have to show your ID to the delivery person and chill your champagne, but the last thing you'll have to worry about is running out of booze.