Glass cabins at Watermark Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Watermark Bar/Dianna DelPrete

These waterfront glass cabins offer seriously stunning East River views

Peep the gorgeous panoramic views on offer at Watermark Bar's outdoor glass cabins in FiDi

By Christina Izzo
The news of the NYC indoor dining shutdown is, frankly, depressing AF. But a very thin silver living is that there are outdoor dining set-ups like this to add a little festivity to these cold times.

FiDi's Watermark Bar is offering glass cabins along Pier 15 overlooking the East River waterfront and the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges. The panoramic views alone are enough to warm us up without the use of outdoor heaters. (But don't worry, each "house" is fully warmed and weather-controlled.) 

Available on a first-come, first-serve basis, the glass cabins can fit as many as 10 diners, who can share stuff like cheese fondue, grilled skewers, a s'mores kit, and hot cocktails (boozy cocoa, hot cider) inside. Check out the cabins below: 

Glass cabins at Watermark Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Watermark Bar/Dianna DelPrete
Glass cabins at Watermark Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Watermark Bar/Dianna DelPrete
Watermark Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Watermark Bar/Dianna DelPrete
Glass cabins at Watermark Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Watermark Bar/Dianna DelPrete

