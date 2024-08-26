One of the most celebrated holidays in Italy, Ferragosto dates back to the Roman Empire. Originating from Feriae Augusti or the festival of Emperor Augustus, the month-long festivities honored fertility and the fruitful season with food, wine and religious celebrations. While Italy continues to celebrate the holiday (for one day instead of the whole month), the Bronx marks the day in its own way.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best NYC events in September

Coming up the Sunday after Labor Day, The Ferragosto Festival is returning to the Bronx on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Taking place on Arthur Avenue between East 187th Street and Crescent Avenue, the day-long celebration highlights the area's rich Italian culture and tradition, featuring delicious food, live music, and tons of entertainment.

Speaking of food, there are plenty of options to choose from as several local, family-owned businesses get in on the fun. Participating restaurants include Artuso Pastry Shop, Emilia’s Restaurant, Enzo’s of Arthur Avenue, Marie’s Fresh Roasted Coffee & Gifts, Mario’s Restaurant, Morrone Pastry Shop, Pasquale’s Rigoletto Restaurant, Prince Coffee Shop, Zero Otto Nove and many more. Local shops including Calabria Pork Store and Teitel will also be open during the festivities, stocked with imported cheeses, olive oils and tomatoes from the motherland. Don’t forget to stop by Vincent’s Meat Market for quality butchered meats and charcuterie on the way home. With 20 plus participating grocery stores, markets, and restaurants on offer, the true choice will be what to check out first.

If you need a breather from all the food, the entertainment is sure to please. Emceed by Bronx native Nick Vero, the stage will feature music from vocalist Jenna Esposito, Elio Scaccio and tribute band RockSteady. The Renaissance-style street theater group Department of Fools will be returning, bringing the traditions of Commedia dell’Arte to Bronx Little Italy.

So come hungry and celebrate all things Italia. Don’t forget to bring cash.

The Ferragosto Festival will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2024 starting at noon to 6pm. Entry is free. For more information, head to their website.