Make the most of your three-day weekend by checking out the best things to do for Labor Day!

Labor Day Weekend in NYC is the last summer hurrah. It’s our last chance to truly enjoy all the good things summer has brought us—rooftop bars, beaches, pristine pools, beautiful parks and more.

To help you take advantage of the best of the city, we have a list of the best things to do on Labor day and other related Labor Day events right here. Go crazy at a summer music festival, celebrate Caribbean culture at the annual West Indian American Day Carnival, cheer hard at the U.S. Open and make your day extra sandy by hitting our favorite New York beaches. Whether you’re an indoor type or looking for things to do outside, we have the perfect itinerary for Labor Day weekend.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Labor Day in NYC