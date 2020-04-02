This astounding video of NYC is compiled from 1,246 different instagrams

So what have you been doing to keep yourself occupied while doing your social distancing due diligence? Stress baking a loaf of French bread? Knitting a sweater for a significant other who will never wear it? Taking online art courses? Well, no matter how busy you've been, we suspect that you haven't been as busy as Sam Morrison, a self-styled "freelance creative" who lives in Amsterdam.

An avid user of Tik-Tok under the hashtag #samthecobra, Morrison has uploaded a video tour of New York City that required 200 hours to complete. Why? Because it's a stop motion sequence made from 1,246 photos taken from scores of Instagram accounts. The results look as brilliantly bonkers as they sound.

Titled “Typologies of New York City: A Crowdsourced Hyperlapse,” the video features a frenetic montage of rapid-fire shots accompanied by an equally frenzied hip-hop track. Pictured are some of the usual Gotham sights, such as The Statue Of Liberty and the Empire State Building. Amazingly, the camera appears to seamlessly move around even though every frame represents one of hundreds of different images of a given subject in a shot. In one part of the film featuring the Lady In The Harbor, the camera makes a fly-by like it's mounted on a helicopter. Elsewhere, a head-spinning segue rockets through the doors of Delmonico's steakhouse in the Financial District before zooming through the arches of the Brooklyn Bridge.

For all the labor that went into it, “Typologies of New York City" barely last 30 seconds, though it feels longer. It's already gotten 1.7 million likes, and you'll see why by taking a look at it below.