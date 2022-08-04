Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, New York!

To celebrate the (very important!) occasion, Yelp has rounded up the very best versions of the treat in every state. From soft and buttery cookies to crunchier ones drenched in sea salt, a whole variety of desserts is mentioned on the nationwide list, which you can find right here. Sure, everyone has their own taste (the softer, the better for this cookie-loving writer), but there are some cookies that stand the test of individuality and cater to all types of sweet tooths.

Case in point: City Cakes, the famous New York bakery at 155 West 18th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues by Flatiron, which Yelp has selected as the best local spot to find a chocolate chip cookie. If you haven’t tried one yet, please do so.

Softer and thicker than the average cookie, the one served at City Cakes features a buttery-yet-savory dough that is sprinkled with bittersweet dark chocolate chips. The mere description of the dessert—which weighs a monstrous half pound—has got our mouths watering and is the exact reason why the food has made it to our own list of best cookies in New York.

To come up with the ranking, Yelp identified restaurants on the platform "with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'chocolate chip cookie.'" The staff then listed the various top spots in each state based on a variety of different factors, including the total number of ratings and more.

In case you can't get to City Cakes today, you'll be delighted to know that the destination offers one of the best cookie delivery services in New York. We do suggest you order a variety pack since every single flavor made at the bakery is astoundingly delicious.