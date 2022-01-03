New York
Schmackary's
Photograph: Courtesy Schmackary's

The 9 best cookie delivery services in NYC

These sweet cookie delivery services from your favorite bakeries will cure any sugar craving right at home

Edited by
Will Gleason
Written by
Abbe Baker
&
Allie Early
While cupcakes are still very much alive and well these days, we’ve seen a recent boom in cookies, putting them in the spotlight and satisfying all of our sugar cravings. Some of New York’s best bakeries deliver cookies of all kinds right to your doorstep. From some of NYC's best desserts to cookies that can be delivered in the wee hours of the morning, these are the best cookie delivery services in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: See the full list of best restaurants in NYC

Time Out Market New York

Sugar Hill Creamery

  • Time Out Market
  • DUMBO

Get a mouthwatering Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich delivered right to your door with salted caramel ice cream that's partially dipped in a chocolate shell.

Best cookie delivery in NYC

Insomnia Cookies
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp / Preeti P.

1. Insomnia Cookies

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Upper West Side
  • price 1 of 4

This shrine to collegiate munchies—first launched at the University of Pennsylvania—churns out highly addictive cookies in classic flavors like chocolate chunk, Classic with M&Ms, and snickerdoodle for delivery from midmorning through the wee hours of late night. (Read: insomnia.) With 16 locations across the city, you can order anywhere from six to 300 rounds. Cakes and sides like buttercream or cream cheese icing, as well as a ‘wiches, ice cream-stuffed cookie sandwiches, are also available. 

Order online

Levain Bakery
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp / Paul K.

2. Levain Bakery

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Upper West Side
  • price 2 of 4

At Levain, the cookies are so huge, they might as well be lunch. The massive mounds stay underdone in the middle, making them a boon to cookie-dough lovers. Don’t miss the lush, brownie-like double-chocolate number, or order a few different flavors for delivery in sets of four, eight, and a full dozen. And no need to worry about availability across the five boroughs—this renowned bakery ships around the United States.

Order online 

Eleni’s
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp / Lianna N.

3. Eleni’s

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Chelsea
  • price 1 of 4

Known for its completely customizable cookies, Eleni’s delivers adorable and super delicious sugar cookies with next-level decorations. Though its Chelsea location shuttered, you can still order everything from traditional birthday and holiday treats to monograms, photos and even color-your-own cookies with edible markers. 

Order online

DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections
Photograph: Cookie Dō NYC / Yelp

4. DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Greenwich Village

This uber indulgent shop located on LaGuardia Place is dedicated entirely to safe-to-eat cookie dough. Ask for one, two, or three scoops of traditional chocolate chip and sugar cookie in a cup or cone, or opt for one of the more whimsical flavors like cake batter, dunkadoo or peanut butter snickerdoodle. Most menu options will likely lead you to a sugar crash, but it maybe all that decadence is worth it. 

Order online

Chip City
Photograph: Courtesy Chip City

5. Chip City

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • West Village

The brainchild of two childhood friends living in Astoria, Chip City has been dishing out over 40 different flavors of cookies since 2017. The menu changes daily, with rotating flavors including red velvet hot chocolate, white chocolate macadamia, blueberry cheesecake, and Nutella sea salt. Those looking to gift should opt for one of the many baking bundles on offer. 

Order online

Best Damn Cookies
Photograph: Courtesy Best Damn Cookies

6. Best Damn Cookies

If there’s one good thing that came out of the pandemic, it’s Best Damn Cookies, proprietor Dave Dreifus’s expertly crafted confections available both online and at Essex Street Market. With Dreifus having Michelin street cred, working in top kitchens including SingleThread and The French Laundry, these cookies are no joke. We recommend starting with The OG, an elevated take on the classic chocolate chip cookie, which took Dreifus an entire two months of trial and error to get it right.

Order online

Milk Bar
Photograph: Jessica Lin

7. Milk Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Upper West Side
  • price 1 of 4

Order online

City Cakes
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp / Brandon B.

8. City Cakes

  • Restaurants
  • Chelsea

This custom cake shop also specializes in hulking half-pound cookies with crinkly edges and soft centers in flavors like red velvet, triple chocolate spice, and oatmeal raisin. Some varieties are even packed with fillings like Nutella and Reese's Pieces. (A gluten-free variety pack is also on offer!) Order an assorted pack to split with friends and try them all.

Order online

Schmackary's Cookies
Photograph: Dowd Photography

9. Schmackary's Cookies

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 1 of 4

This wildly popular cookie brand built its following online before setting up shop in Hell's Kitchen. Sweet tooths can choose from cookies in funky flavors like maple bacon, vegan cotton candy, and the aptly-named cereal killer studded with Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, cornflakes and marshmallow cream.

Order online

