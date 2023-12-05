This challah menorah is exactly what you need to celebrate Hanukkah this weekend

Happy (almost!) Hanukkah, New York!

This Thursday night, the festival of lights officially kicks off, which means it's time for endless sufganiyots (the delicious holiday donuts that should really be a staple all year round), top-notch latkes, exciting events and conversations about the biggest menorahs in existence.

The Jewish holiday lasts a total of eight nights, one of which, Friday, happens to also be Shabbat and we've got just the right treat for you to celebrate the two events at once: an exquisite looking and tasting challah menorah sold at Eli's Market, the iconic NYC destination founded in 1998 by the beloved Eli Zabar of Zabar's fame.

The intricately shaped bread is baked to order in store and can also be shipped to you within just a few hours of preparation. According to an official spokesperson, the food "will keep well in the fridge and freeze beautifully."

Opt to spend $45 on the challah itself or, perhaps, indulge in the $200 Hanukkah gift basket that the market is also selling. In addition to the menorah-shaped loaf, the basket includes candles and matches for your real-life candelabra, loads of chocolate gelt, sweet and savory snacks.

Important note: neither option is certified kosher.

Since we're talking about gifts, may we suggest you also consider purchasing a copy of Zabar's: A Family Story, With Recipes, Lori Zabar's account of how the grocery empire actually got started? It's a truly fascinating read that is sure to entertain any true New Yorker!