Flaco the owl was one of those stories that captured the heart of New York. In February of 2023, the Eurasian eagle owl escaped from Central Park Zoo. Who shredded open his mesh enclosure is still a mystery. Because it’s particularly hard to capture a winged creature, the zoo and all of New York kept tabs on the freed bird, catching sights of his 6-foot wingspan flying across Central Park and snapping pictures of him perched on AC units. Unfortunately, just a little over a year later, the majestic owl took his last flight and died after striking a building on the Upper West Side. To commemorate his tale, a handful of bars across New York are pouring one out to honor the majestic beast.

RECOMMENDED: Here's how to honor the life of Flaco, NYC's fallen owl king

On July 30, six bartenders from across New York will gather for a spirited cocktail competition to honor the spirited animal. The Midsummer Night's Bartender Cocktail Competition, hosted by El Buho Mezcal, will feature cocktail shakers from La Contenta (Lower East Side), Mezcali (Financial District), Mayahuel (Astoria), Tabu (Williamsburg), Oxomoco (Greenpoint) and Invito Restaurant (Elmsford, Westchester). Gathering at La Contenta, each bartender will present their cocktail creation to the judges. The winner will go home with a cash prize. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the NYC Bird Alliance.

El Buho Mezcal, which is also Spanish for owl, will also be onsite selling merch in the form of wooden, handcrafted Flaco keychains. An iconic NYC keepsake, only 386 keychains have been, honoring the 386 days Flaco roamed free. End the month by pouring one out for one of New York’s most iconic birds.