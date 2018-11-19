This could be one of the coldest Thanksgivings on record in NYC

The one thing you’ll probably be most thankful for this Thanksgiving is your radiator.

According to the National Weather Service, NYC is on track to have one of its coldest Thanksgivings on record. The forecast is currently calling for temps in the high 20s on Thursday with wind chills that will make it feel like it’s in the teens.

Looking ahead to the #Thanksgiving holiday, the main weather stories look to be a significant shot of cold air into the Northeast, and chances for precipitation in the Western United States. pic.twitter.com/U37vmzTDft — NWS WPC (@NWSWPC) November 18, 2018

The coldest November 22 recorded in NYC was 23 degrees back in 1880, and the coldest Thanksgiving high was in 1871 with a high of just 22 degrees. (Try thawing a turkey in that weather!) Currently, the high on Thursday is projected to reach 29 degrees.

New York isn’t the only East Coast metropolitan area expected to freeze on turkey day, either. The high in Boston might also come close to breaking the record of 24 degrees from 1901. So at the very least, the freak weather should give you something to talk about with distant relatives you haven't seen in a year.

Needless to say, if you’re heading to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, you’re definitely going to want to seriously bundle up and maybe stock up on the hot chocolate. Want to escape the chill inside and leave the cooking to others? Hit up one of these great restaurants for Thanksgiving dinner in NYC.