This cozy outdoor spa feels more like Scandinavia than Brooklyn

This winter, you can relax in a private red cedar sauna or soak in a hot tub while enjoying stunning views of the New York City skyline.

Winter Spa at The William Vale hotel in Brooklyn is now open through March 2023 offering a cozy, Scandinavian-inspired wellness experience.

The al fresco pop-up spa features five cedar saunas and two hot tubs on the luxury hotel's outdoor terrace, where you can sweat out all the stress of the year in a tranquil urban oasis.

Photograph: Courtesy of The William Vale

Spa packages include:

Sauna Experience ($80/person for one hour): A traditional sauna experience designed to let your worries melt away.

Sauna and Hot Tub Experience ($120/person for one-and-a-half hours): Both sauna and hot tub access for the ultimate escape.

Special packages are available for two (date night idea!) and you can get some great deals if you book a stay at The William Vale as well. The spa is open from 3-8pm Wednesday-Friday and 10am-8pm on Saturday-Sunday, so you can plan a daytime experience or a chance to enjoy the spa while admiring the glittering city lights. Reserve a spa experience here.

Photograph: Courtesy of The William Vale

"Guests love enjoying the views from the dome window within the sauna barrel and the night time is just as special when the city lights up, perfect for a romantic date with a loved one or with yourself," the hotel said in a press release.

The hotel promises that the spa will leave you feeling recharged and transformed both physically and mentally, with relaxed muscles and ready for deeper sleep. The hotel recommends wearing a bathing suit; you must be at least partially clothed to visit the Winter Spa and the amenities. Robes and slippers will be provided. Here's more about the rules and how to enjoy the experience.

Photograph: Courtesy of The William Vale

In addition to the spa, you can also ice skate at the rooftop Vale Rink and grab something to eat at the private rooftop chalet dining experience Winter Village at Westlight.

These steamy spa experiences feel like a Nordic escape without ever leaving NYC. If you're looking for even more spa experiences, here's our round-up of the 21 best spas in New York City.