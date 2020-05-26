This eerie video shows a completely empty Grand Central Terminal

The expression, "It's like Grand Central in here," is commonly used to describe any place packed with people and for good reason: On any given day, the world's most famous train terminal accommodates some 700,000 commuters, shoppers and tourists who come to gawk at the building’s Beaux Arts splendor. A veritable sea of humanity pours through the concourse, generating an electricity in the air like nowhere else. But that hasn't been the case lately.

Like the rest of city during the lockdown, Grand Central has gone quiescent with the subway and Metro North running at limited capacity, and shops and restaurants—including the entire Dining Concourse—shuttered.

But it's one thing to imagine the scene, and quite another to experience it, at least virtually. That's where YouTuber, ActionKid, comes in: His video walk-through of Grand Central shows you just how strangely abandoned it seems.

Shot on May 23, the tour begins on 42nd Street at the bolted entrance across from Pershing Square, where a sign directs you to enter on Vanderbilt or Lexington Avenues. The video takes you through the door on Lex, then goes from one end of Grand Central to the other before exiting on Vanderbilt Avenue. In between, it stops to take in barricaded corridors and a main hall that’s practically deserted.

Simply put, the premises resemble something out of I Am Legend, though they've lost none of their luster. Still, for now, it's certainly not like Grand Central in there, which you can see for yourself by checking out the video below.

