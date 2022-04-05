This fabulous Easter cake from Morgenstern's is now available to pre-order

Whether you're hosting an Easter brunch at your apartment or you're invited elsewhere, you're going to want to secure yourself one of these delicious holiday-themed cakes from local ice cream parlor Morgenstern's Finest Ice Cream. It's already time to pre-order it!

The new festive treat is made with lavender and lemon curd ice cream swirled with blueberry jelly on top of a vanilla sponge cake. The whole thing is then frosted with whipped cream and topped with malted chocolate candies and white chocolate shavings. We're salivating at the mere thought of it.

You can pre-order the cake right here and either pick it up in store from April 14–17 ($80) or opt to ship it nationwide inside a frozen shipping box packed with dry ice to ensure that it arrives in "sliceable conditions" ($125).

Photograph: Courtesy of Morgenstern's

The shop's founder, Nicholas Morgenstern, clearly knows how to capture the city's attention. In fact, in addition to serving this limited-quantity cake, the store dishes out a variety of creative desserts.

Just last month, a fried chicken sandwich was added to the menu alongside the burgers and fries that the shop had been selling since this past summer. And who can forget the sweets purveyor's incredible ice cream burger, which also debuted this past summer?

Basically, when in need of some sugar and confused about where to go, we suggest you find the Morgenstern's location closest to you.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.