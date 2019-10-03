This fall foliage report predicts prime times for leaf-peeping in New York

There are plenty of reasons why fall in NYC might be the best time of the year, but the main one is the season’s glorious fall foliage.

Leaf-peeping fanatics: In an effort to pinpoint the peak of autumn's blazing scenery, ILoveNY.com is releasing a Fall Foliage Report every Wednesday.

As the weather starts to cool and there’s less sunlight, trees stop producing as much chlorophyll (the process that keeps them mighty green all spring and summer). That glorious window between green and dead is not one you want to miss. With this report at your disposal, you'll now be in the know on when the best time is to head to each of the city’s gorgeous parks as well as upstate.

So what do the reports say for this weekend in New York City? You should be heading up to Morris Park in The Bronx where observers there are predicting a 10% color change this weekend with some bright yellow and orange leaves already starting to appear. If you haven't had the chance to get to know the Bronx recently, here's your chance to explore the nabe after a day of scoping out gorgeous park scenes.

If you're looking to make a last minute fall getaway from the concrete jungle, observers in Dix Hills on Long Island are expecting an up to 15% color change across Nassau and western Suffolk counties with those warm hues coming in quick. Spotters reporting from Riverhead are also expecting 10% change by this weekend with trees already showing orange and dark red leaves of average brilliance.

Happy peeping!