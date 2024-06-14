New York
Timeout

Panorama Mezcal Festival
Panorama Mezcal Festival

This floating mezcal festival takes place on a three-story yacht

It's the largest mezcal tasting event on the East Coast.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Toast to the vibrant flavors and rich traditions of Mexican distilled spirits at the Panorama Mezcal Festival, the largest mezcal tasting event on the East Coast and the only one that happens to take place on a three-story yacht. 

RECOMMENDED: The best boat bars in NYC for water-top sips, snacks and scenic views

Yes, on Sunday, June 23 from 5pm to 8:30pm, you can step aboard La Barca CantinaNYC's only floating Mexican restaurant and mezcal barfor a boozy fiesta that gives attendees the chance to taste over 300 top-tier mezcal, tequila, sotol and other agave spirits from more than 100 high-end producers, such as Rey Campero Mezcal, Mijenta Tequila, Cinco Sentidos and Siete Misterios Mezcal. Along with those exclusive tastings, ticket holders will have the opportunity to hear from some of the foremost names in the mezcal-making business, like Lucas Assis, Niki Nakasawa and David Suro-Pinera, in a series of enlightening seminars throughout the evening. 

Attendees will enjoy full access to the three-level luxury yacht throughout the festival, including an expansive outdoor top deck, three bars, and two air-conditioned decks. And when you're not busy sipping world-class spirits, guests can savor Mexican-inspired light bites, get down to Latin music and browse hand-made pieces from Mexican art vendors including Tuyo, a company known for their handmade porcelain copitas (traditional glasses for tasting mezcal) and mezcal pairing salts.

Tickets for Panorama Mezcal Festival are on sale now; they begin at $99 for general admission and $149 for VIP access, which includes an additional hour of tippling and access to all three seminars, as well as a VIP swag bag with a complementary copita, a tasting booklet, a mezcal flavor wheel, a reusable branded tasting glass, and a $20 gift card with two free La Barca Cantina boarding passes to use at a later date. General Admission guests will have the chance to enjoy all tastings, gain access to one seminar and will receive a reusable branded tasting glass.

Check out scenes from previous editions of Panorama Mezcal Festival below and get ready for a good time!

Panorama Mezcal Festival
Panorama Mezcal Festival
Panorama Mezcal Festival
Panorama Mezcal Festival
Panorama Mezcal Festival
Panorama Mezcal Festival

 

Panorama Mezcal Festival
Panorama Mezcal Festival

