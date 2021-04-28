The best boat bars in NYC to drink on the water

From rooftops bars to lounging in the city’s best parks, New Yorkers will go anywhere to take advantage of warmer weather—especially this year. Perhaps the ultimate outdoor experience is taking in the waterfront views at one of the best boat bars in NYC as you imbibe a cocktail (or three) with menus that feature everything from freshly-shucked oysters to lobster rolls. So hop aboard one of these boat bars, and you’ll quickly find out it’s one of the best things to do outside in NYC right now.