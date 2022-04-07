This gorgeous lavender farm on Long Island just re-opened

The plants are in full bloom closer to summer, but you can still visit the farm right now.

We can't think of anything more calming than a walk through a field filled with beautiful and colorful plants—which is exactly what Lavender by the Bay, one of the best lavender fields near New York City, offers.

The 17-acre destination on the North Fork—which just re-opened for the season on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 5pm (weather permitting) except for Easter Sunday—is home to over 80,000 lavender plants but, before visiting, keep in mind that each variety of lavender grows differently. As a result, depending on when you head out East, you'll likely gaze at a different type of plant.

According to the farm's website, the very best time to peruse the area is in early July—although you can certainly catch some beautiful sights there right now as well.

Since we're not in peak blooming season just yet, you might, perhaps, spend some time purchasing the lavender-related products on offer. There are plants and sachets up for grabs, for example.

Starting June through September, the farm will be open daily from 9am to 5pm and you'll need a ticket to gain access to it. Those will be available for purchase a bit closer to June and each one will afford you about an hour and a half on the field.

Until then, why not spend your afternoons learning more about the stunning plants, starting from their signature color? As the website explains, the French variety of lavender, which boasts the "classic intense purple" that folks adore, grows taller than its English counterpart and its blooming time is usually early July—which is why the experts suggest to visit the farm then.

If you just can't wait until then, you might want to consider visiting a hidden lavender field on Governors Island instead—it's the only destination of its kind in all of New York City.

