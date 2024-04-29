It's been a long time since we dubbed green tea as the new black coffee—nowadays, the majority of the city's best coffee shops and tea houses regularly pour out Japan's slightly bitter and deliciously nutty matcha. The drink’s popularity has risen so much stateside that May 2 has been officially dubbed National Matcha Day. And to celebrate the caffeinated festivities, premium tea brand Jade Leaf Matcha—the number-one selling matcha brand in the U.S.—will offer up free drinks this Thursday. Not only that, but they’re also introducing a cool new doughnut collab for the occasion.

On Thursday, May 2, Jade Leaf Matcha will be partner with one of New York’s favorite doughnut purveyors, Dough Doughnuts, for not one but two matcha-flavored doughnuts using the tea brand's matcha blend. Available to purchase at all Dough locations from Thursday through Sunday, May 12, the limited-edition flavors include a fluffy, chocolate-frosted doughnut with a delicate matcha cream filling and a matcha-flavored ring topped with a sweet glaze and crunchy pistachios. Dough has been known to frequently bake up fresh new flavors to celebrate the changing seasons, various holidays and fun calendar events, so it's not a surprise that the bakery chainlet would want to get in on the tea-tinged fete.

And you can’t have a sweet treat without a little something to wash it all down, so Jade Leaf will also be give out free matcha lattes with any purchase in-store on Thursday, May 2, at any of Dough’s five NYC locations while supplies last. A matcha doughnut and a free matcha latte? Consider it a match-a made in heaven.

If you want even more ways to celebrate the beverage-focused holiday, there are plenty of matcha-specific spots throughout New York City, including Cha Cha Matcha, Chalait UWS, Matcha Café Maiko, Matchaful and Setsugekka East Village, the latter at which you can experience an entire traditional matcha ceremony like they do in the tea's native Japan. Cheers to that!