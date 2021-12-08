This is NYC's top trending Grubhub order of the year

This is what New Yorkers were craving most.

According to Grubhub's just-released "Year in Food" report, the top trending dish ordered on the platform in New York in 2021 was... pork and crab soup dumplings—up 397% from last year. Very specific, no?

The in-depth study deals with the country as a whole and reveals that—whereas 2019 was the year of vegetarian-friendly orders and 2020 saw a focus on comfort foods—2021 "gave us a mix of both." The impossible cheeseburger, for example (arguably, the quintessential vegetarian comfort food), increased in popularity by 442%, effectively becoming the top trending order of the year across the United States.

But back to New York: According to the report, aloo gobi matar—the vegetarian Indian dish made with spices, potatoes and cauliflower—was the second most trending food ordered on the app in 2021.

The top five list is rounded out by pasta Bolognese (up 394% from last year), olive oil cake (huh?!?) and, wait for it, broccoli pizza. We have a question (or, really, several): who in their right mind orders broccoli pizza? What is even broccoli pizza and how could it ever win over a regular New York-style slice of pizza?

Clearly, New York can still surprise us.

The report also analyzed the most vegan-friendly states and New York proudly makes it to the number two spot on the list (California tops the ranking). Speaking of vegan: here are six actually good plant-based tasting menus around town.

We'd also like to shed some light on the delightfully delicious Planta Queen in NoMad, where vegan food actually (finally!) gets the attention it deserves.

One more piece of information that we gathered from Grubhub's document that doesn't shock us is that New York is apparently the hungriest state out there, with the highest number of orders this past year. Can you even blame us given the breadth of excellent restaurants that define our city?